Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
Jolene Martin

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

The South African actress, singer, television presenter is best known for hosting the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on SABC1, and for her role as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie.




29 April 2021 12:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
Jolene Martin

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

"Op My Eish” reality TV star Neels van Jaarsveld takes to the CapeTalk airwaves

22 April 2021 12:32 PM

The actor and director takes to the radiowaves on Sunday in #AnHourWith and brings you his favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

12 March 2021 10:59 AM

The music trio spins their favourite tracks for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

17 February 2021 11:16 AM

News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An hour with Mayor Dan Plato playing Just the Hits

25 June 2020 2:09 PM

A hour of Cape Town's first citizen's favourite songs of the 80s

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor

19 June 2020 6:16 PM

Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s

12 June 2020 6:36 PM

Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

