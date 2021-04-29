Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs
It's unclear whether or not Madikizela is still contesting the position of DA mayoral candidate in Cape Town after resigning from his other roles.
On Wednesday, Madikizela announced his resignation as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape.
Londt says Madikizela also stepped down from his job as transport MEC in the province and as a member of the provincial legislature.
According to Londt, Madikizela says he will remain a member of the DA. Therefore, he could still run for mayor.
"As far as I know, I have not been informed that he [Madikizela] has withdrawn from that race", Londt tells CapeTalk.
Madikizela would be up against incumbent Dan Plato, and DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis for the mayoral chain.
Londt says the DA's internal selection process should be concluded by mid-May when the party puts forward its chosen mayoral candidate for the local government election taking place in October this year.
RELATED: DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga
Madikizela's resignation comes after allegations that he lied about his qualifications on his CV.
The party's provincial chairperson has commended Madikizela for handling the situation "in an honourable manner".
As far as I know, I have not been informed that he [Madikizela] has withdrawn from that race.Jaco Londt, Western Cape chairperson - Democratic Alliance
Any member of the party may apply to be a mayoral candidate.Jaco Londt, Western Cape chairperson - Democratic Alliance
He indicated that he's stepping down as the provincial leader. Subsequent to that, we also learnt that he's stepping down as MEC and also as a member of the provincial legislature, although he did indicate that he's staying on as a DA member.Jaco Londt, Western Cape chairperson - Democratic Alliance
It's up to the Premier [to decide] how we want to compose his Cabinet.Jaco Londt, Western Cape chairperson - Democratic Alliance
