Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror
Police have arrested a serial rapist in Johannesburg.
They have now linked the man – who terrorized women on Gauteng’s East Rand - to 60 rape cases using DNA evidence.
Police say Nkosinathi Phakade is perhaps also linked to 40 additional cases.
Phakade was expected to “appear” in absentia in the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Thursday for rapes committed over almost a decade.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Major General Bafana Linda, National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps.
We have a specialised unit… dealing with crimes against women, specifically sexual offenses…Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps
… he was injured during the arrest…Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps
These are crimes committed behind closed doors… We cannot dismiss the possibility [of more cases] …Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
