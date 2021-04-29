Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror





Police have arrested a serial rapist in Johannesburg.

They have now linked the man – who terrorized women on Gauteng’s East Rand - to 60 rape cases using DNA evidence.

Police say Nkosinathi Phakade is perhaps also linked to 40 additional cases.

Picture: 123rf

Phakade was expected to “appear” in absentia in the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Thursday for rapes committed over almost a decade.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Major General Bafana Linda, National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps.

We have a specialised unit… dealing with crimes against women, specifically sexual offenses… Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps

… he was injured during the arrest… Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps

These are crimes committed behind closed doors… We cannot dismiss the possibility [of more cases] … Major General Bafana Linda, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations - Saps

Listen to the interview in the audio below.