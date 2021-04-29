52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty





About 52% of Western Cape police members investigated for corruption between 2009 and 2021 have been found guilty, according to information seen by Eyewitness News.

There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation of which 1204 have concluded.

680 of the concluded cases had guilty verdicts while 304 Saps members were dismissed.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Listen to the interview in the audio below.