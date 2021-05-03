Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk





The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust is calling on the public to support its LatchOn! Breastmilk Drive.

Jason Falken, CEO of the Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust, says the state hospital cares for the most premature babies in South Africa.

Breast milk provides premature babies with the best possible nutrition and protection needed for their survival.

He says the hospital started seeing a shortage of donated breast milk late last year.

Moms who are able to donate breast milk will be screened, tested and counselled at the Tygerberg Breastmilk Training Room on the second floor of the East Side entrance at Tygerberg Hospital.

The trust is also in need of small glass jars with metal lids that are used to store breast milk.

Members of the public can donate and drop off glass jars smaller than 250ml at the same space.

Click here to visit the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust website and learn more about how you can help.

The LatchOn! campaign is a good example of holistic healthcare unique to Tygerberg Hospital and the work that the trust does. Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

Premie babies survive on two tablespoons of pasteurised breast milk per day from Tygerberg's human milk bank which survives off donations from healthy moms. Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

It's a few million children that fall under our support system. Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

Tygerberg Hospital is the biggest hospital in the Western Cape which means it has the largest pediatric unit in our province. Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

