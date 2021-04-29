Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital





Boko Haram is approaching Nigeria’s capital city.

“I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here [Niger State],” said Governor Abubakar Bello.

“Even Abuja is not safe.”

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

From the fleeing residents, they’ve seized a number of ‘wives’ and spread them out among the Boko Haram members… turning them into sex slaves… JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

This is less than two hours’ drive from Abuja… it’s very dangerous. 36 000 people have died in 10 years… JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

