Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital
Boko Haram is approaching Nigeria’s capital city.
“I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here [Niger State],” said Governor Abubakar Bello.
“Even Abuja is not safe.”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.
From the fleeing residents, they’ve seized a number of ‘wives’ and spread them out among the Boko Haram members… turning them into sex slaves…JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
This is less than two hours’ drive from Abuja… it’s very dangerous. 36 000 people have died in 10 years…JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:45]
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106931694_painted-national-flag-of-nigeria-on-a-concrete-wall.html?term=nigeria&vti=oedwrmeg6tgvrigdfu-1-62
More from Africa
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'
Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.Read More
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman
French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely.Read More
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at
Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country.Read More
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme
More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish.Read More
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes
Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home Affairs Dept.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years
The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana.Read More
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU
MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
More from World
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather
Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.Read More
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.Read More
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue
"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More