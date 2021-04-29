Streaming issues? Report here
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital

29 April 2021 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Boko Haram
Nigeria
Abuja
Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Niger State
Abubakar Bello

The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Boko Haram is approaching Nigeria’s capital city.

“I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here [Niger State],” said Governor Abubakar Bello.

“Even Abuja is not safe.”

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

From the fleeing residents, they’ve seized a number of ‘wives’ and spread them out among the Boko Haram members… turning them into sex slaves…

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

This is less than two hours’ drive from Abuja… it’s very dangerous. 36 000 people have died in 10 years…

JJ Cornish, Africa correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:45]




