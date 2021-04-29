'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes
Prof Seekings, a professor of Political Studies and Sociology at the University of Cape Town (UCT), has penned an opinion piece on Daily Maverick following the devastating blaze on upper campus.
The professor says the UCT community deserves honest answers from the university's management about what went wrong.
RELATED: UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials
He's described the UCT fire, which destroyed the Jagger Library and Mostert’s Mill and caused damage to several other buildings, as a colossal tragedy.
Prof Seekings is calling for transparency and accountability amid multiple investigations into the causes of the fire.
RELATED: Priceless academic and research material lost in UCT fire - Pippa Skotnes
"The executive that claims to manage the university owes all of us an explanation of what went wrong", he writes.
He says the university failed to fulfil its custodial responsibilities to staff, donors and scholars worldwide.
RELATED: Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire
"I think it's really important that we don't allow a cover-up to happen here", the professor tells CapeTalk.
When a library burns down and such valuable collections get burned, something has gone wrong. The question is: what?Prof. Jeremy Seekings, Director at Centre for Social Science Research - University of Cape Town
Why were there no fire breaks? Was the firefighting equipment ready? Was there sufficient pressure in the fire hoses?Prof. Jeremy Seekings, Director at Centre for Social Science Research - University of Cape Town
We need to pose the questions and demand that the questions get answered.Prof. Jeremy Seekings, Director at Centre for Social Science Research - University of Cape Town
When something has gone wrong.... there's always a temptation to have a cover-up. I think it's really important that we don't allow a cover-up to happen here.Prof. Jeremy Seekings, Director at Centre for Social Science Research - University of Cape Town
The Special Collections were probably the premier collection of African Studies material anywhere in Africa.Prof. Jeremy Seekings, Director at Centre for Social Science Research - University of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
