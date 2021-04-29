Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's manageria... 29 April 2021 4:12 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder. 29 April 2021 6:25 PM
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
View all Business
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Delft
Science
Education
The Money Show
Curro school
Bruce Whitfield
Maths
Coding
fourth industrial revolution
robotics
School curriculum
curro
Phil Snyman
Curro Delft
digital education

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Private school group Curro has opened what it describes as a "tech-focused" school in Delft, on the outskirts of Cape Town.

The land was acquired through cooperation between Curro Holdings and Shoprite Holdings.

"Curro Delft is perfect for the high school learner who wants a modern Mathematics- and Science-based education and dreams of tertiary studies"

RELATED: Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils

It started with Grade 8 last year and has now grown to include Grade 9.

The aim is to phase in one grade per year, as it adds buildings to the campus.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phil Snyman, Executive Head of Curro Delft.

Snyman says the area was "hungry" for Curro's type of education.

For us it was an opportunity to bring affordable education to a community that never thought it would be possible to have a private education.

Phil Snyman, Executive Head - Curro Delft

In our mainstream schools we also focus a lot on 21st century skills. Here we've just made it more affordable and more people now have the privilege to be in a Curro school and learn these valuable lifelong skills that they will need.

Phil Snyman, Executive Head - Curro Delft

Obviously we had to adapt a model that would work in an environment where the fees could be lower, but we could also give hope to the community and the children...

Phil Snyman, Executive Head - Curro Delft

Snyman says they have a responsibility to prepare these kids for the future and make them future ready.

Curro Delft is made less costly because it employs less educators than its higher-level schools.

We developed an approach where we could have children sitting in front of a computer mainly with self-directed learning, with educators acting as facilitators and helping learners to learn by themselves.

Phil Snyman, Executive Head - Curro Delft

The cost to attend Curro Delft is R1,800 a month and the school is fully subscribed Snyman says.

Listen to Snyman discuss the Curro Delft model and the other levels of Curro schools:




29 April 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Delft
Science
Education
The Money Show
Curro school
Bruce Whitfield
Maths
Coding
fourth industrial revolution
robotics
School curriculum
curro
Phil Snyman
Curro Delft
digital education

More from Business

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA

29 April 2021 6:54 PM

US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital

29 April 2021 11:06 AM

"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

28 April 2021 3:18 PM

"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

29 April 2021 5:38 PM

Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

29 April 2021 4:12 PM

Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's managerial governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

29 April 2021 2:32 PM

There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation between 2009 and 2021, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror

29 April 2021 1:51 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Major General Bafana Linda (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges

29 April 2021 12:57 PM

The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

29 April 2021 11:14 AM

Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you

29 April 2021 9:52 AM

The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

Local

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF calls for suspension of Saldanha Bay Mayor Koen over his qualifications

29 April 2021 8:05 PM

‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

29 April 2021 7:17 PM

'Act now': Africa medics warn of India-like COVID surge

29 April 2021 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA