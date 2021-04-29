Streaming issues? Report here
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
Gupta family
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
#GuptaLeaks
state capture inquiry
ANC funding
Zondo commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has testified at the state capture inquiry for a second day - How did he hold up?

On Wednesday, the focus had been on how cadre deployment drove state capture.

RELATED: 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

Day Two saw questions about political party funding as well as funding for the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as ANC president.

He acknowledged that the Gupta family had donated money to the party over the years and that this should have been investigated.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the notion that the ANC had been "oblivious" to the existing levels of corruption before the Gupta Leaks, with Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.

The president had words throughout for the journalists in uncovering state capture. He sang the praises of whistleblowers and activists who had come forward...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

What was really interesting to me is that he acknowledged that the only time that it got genuinely serious was around 2016 when the local election results came in and it showed that the ANC was, as he said, headed into oblivion.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Typical politicians - it took that to make them get serious, even though the information had been in the public domain since 2010 or 2011 when Mondli Makhanya first wrote about the Gupta family...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I long ago learned to not put the fate of our democracy or the wellbeing of our country in the hands of politicians!

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee feels Ramaphosa "didn't put up a bad show" during his evidence at the Commission this week, especially considering how Jacob Zuma has given Zondo the runaround.

What I've tried to do is give the moment its due weight.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I did feel cold comfort (chuckles ruefully) from those words today - a couple more of my colleagues did think it was a significant moment of recognition for the media's role. Hopefully it lays the ground to ensure that next time there's a set of Gupta Leaks the Daily Maverick, News24, AmaBhungane won't simply be attacked as racist people who want to ensure 'regime change'.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Right at the end you saw Ramaphosa finally delivering his definition of state capture... and then he did thank the Commission itself and acknowledged that, within the ANC, there are many questions about whether this Commission should even have been started.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The president also provided some insight into just how hard the reform journey is within the ruling party, she adds.

Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:




