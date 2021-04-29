'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has testified at the state capture inquiry for a second day - How did he hold up?
On Wednesday, the focus had been on how cadre deployment drove state capture.
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
Day Two saw questions about political party funding as well as funding for the CR17 campaign.
Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as ANC president.
He acknowledged that the Gupta family had donated money to the party over the years and that this should have been investigated.
Bruce Whitfield discusses the notion that the ANC had been "oblivious" to the existing levels of corruption before the Gupta Leaks, with Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.
The president had words throughout for the journalists in uncovering state capture. He sang the praises of whistleblowers and activists who had come forward...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
What was really interesting to me is that he acknowledged that the only time that it got genuinely serious was around 2016 when the local election results came in and it showed that the ANC was, as he said, headed into oblivion.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Typical politicians - it took that to make them get serious, even though the information had been in the public domain since 2010 or 2011 when Mondli Makhanya first wrote about the Gupta family...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
I long ago learned to not put the fate of our democracy or the wellbeing of our country in the hands of politicians!Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee feels Ramaphosa "didn't put up a bad show" during his evidence at the Commission this week, especially considering how Jacob Zuma has given Zondo the runaround.
What I've tried to do is give the moment its due weight.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
I did feel cold comfort (chuckles ruefully) from those words today - a couple more of my colleagues did think it was a significant moment of recognition for the media's role. Hopefully it lays the ground to ensure that next time there's a set of Gupta Leaks the Daily Maverick, News24, AmaBhungane won't simply be attacked as racist people who want to ensure 'regime change'.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Right at the end you saw Ramaphosa finally delivering his definition of state capture... and then he did thank the Commission itself and acknowledged that, within the ANC, there are many questions about whether this Commission should even have been started.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
The president also provided some insight into just how hard the reform journey is within the ruling party, she adds.
Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
