'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'





The Karpowership SA deal has been given the environmental go-ahead by assessors, subject to a few mitigation measures aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the project.

The deal still requires authorisation from the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) as well as port operator Transnet.

Environmental justice groups, including The Green Connection, have objected to the plan to buy emergency electricity from gas-to-power powership projects.

The Green Connection's Liz McDaid says Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy has the duty to put protect the environenment.

She suggests that there are grounds to challenge the deal in court, should it get the final go-ahead from Creecy's department.

"If we have to, that's where we'll go", McDaid says.

She [Minsiter Creecy] has a role to play. If the noise we hear about anti-corruption and holding the Executive to account in Parliament... is serious, then we would expect her to carry out her role. Her role is to protect the environment and not to bow down to some development nightmare that the DMRE has on its agenda. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

One of the issues is around noise pollution because this ship is going to make enough noise to be heard a kilometre away, permanently - basically for 20 years. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

The other issue is that they claim they're going to kill about 155 birds annually. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

We were quite cynical. It has seemed to be a process that is being very strongly pushed. Liz McDaid, Founder member - The Green Connection

