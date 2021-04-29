Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's manageria... 29 April 2021 4:12 PM
52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation between 2009 and 2021, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith. 29 April 2021 2:32 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder. 29 April 2021 6:25 PM
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell 'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell. 29 April 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all Opinion
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst

29 April 2021 6:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Richard Calland
Zondo commission
zondo inquiry

Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up his two-day testimony at the Zondo Commission in his capacity as president of the ANC this week.

He will then return to the commission for another two days in May in his capacity as the head of government.

Calland says he doesn't believe that the commission got the evidence it needed from Ramaphosa this week, especially regarding Parliament's oversight failures.

In an opinion piece penned by Calland on The Conversation, he argues that both Ramaphosa's credibility and the credibility of the Zondo Commission were in the spotlight this week.

"It was their job to push him [Ramaphosa] as far as they needed to in order to secure the truth and to secure useful evidence", Calland tells CapeTalk.

He will go as far as they push him... I think that they should probably go harder and further.

Richard Calland, political analyst

It's very easy to blame him [Ramaphosa] for not going further, but actually, it was the commission - as I argued in my piece - that was just as much, in a sense, on trial as him over the last couple of days.

Richard Calland, political analyst

Some people are very underwhelmed and they feel he should have gone further, but he's a masterful tactician. I think his approach in this was to go as far as he needed to go.

Richard Calland, political analyst

He did say some very welcome things and he did make some concessions on behalf of the ANC. He did admit certain failures, but he avoided going into too much specific detail, and very rarely did the commission push him.

Richard Calland, political analyst

Listen to Richard Calland in conversation with Joh Maytham:




