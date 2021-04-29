Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst





President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up his two-day testimony at the Zondo Commission in his capacity as president of the ANC this week.

He will then return to the commission for another two days in May in his capacity as the head of government.

Calland says he doesn't believe that the commission got the evidence it needed from Ramaphosa this week, especially regarding Parliament's oversight failures.

In an opinion piece penned by Calland on The Conversation, he argues that both Ramaphosa's credibility and the credibility of the Zondo Commission were in the spotlight this week.

"It was their job to push him [Ramaphosa] as far as they needed to in order to secure the truth and to secure useful evidence", Calland tells CapeTalk.

He will go as far as they push him... I think that they should probably go harder and further. Richard Calland, political analyst

It's very easy to blame him [Ramaphosa] for not going further, but actually, it was the commission - as I argued in my piece - that was just as much, in a sense, on trial as him over the last couple of days. Richard Calland, political analyst

Some people are very underwhelmed and they feel he should have gone further, but he's a masterful tactician. I think his approach in this was to go as far as he needed to go. Richard Calland, political analyst

He did say some very welcome things and he did make some concessions on behalf of the ANC. He did admit certain failures, but he avoided going into too much specific detail, and very rarely did the commission push him. Richard Calland, political analyst

Listen to Richard Calland in conversation with Joh Maytham: