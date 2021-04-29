Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up his two-day testimony at the Zondo Commission in his capacity as president of the ANC this week.
He will then return to the commission for another two days in May in his capacity as the head of government.
Calland says he doesn't believe that the commission got the evidence it needed from Ramaphosa this week, especially regarding Parliament's oversight failures.
In an opinion piece penned by Calland on The Conversation, he argues that both Ramaphosa's credibility and the credibility of the Zondo Commission were in the spotlight this week.
"It was their job to push him [Ramaphosa] as far as they needed to in order to secure the truth and to secure useful evidence", Calland tells CapeTalk.
He will go as far as they push him... I think that they should probably go harder and further.Richard Calland, political analyst
It's very easy to blame him [Ramaphosa] for not going further, but actually, it was the commission - as I argued in my piece - that was just as much, in a sense, on trial as him over the last couple of days.Richard Calland, political analyst
Some people are very underwhelmed and they feel he should have gone further, but he's a masterful tactician. I think his approach in this was to go as far as he needed to go.Richard Calland, political analyst
He did say some very welcome things and he did make some concessions on behalf of the ANC. He did admit certain failures, but he avoided going into too much specific detail, and very rarely did the commission push him.Richard Calland, political analyst
Listen to Richard Calland in conversation with Joh Maytham:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs
DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral race.Read More
Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell
'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.Read More
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons
Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.Read More
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you
The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment.Read More
'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'
Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy.Read More
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night
Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga
Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the province.Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More