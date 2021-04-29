Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
The US economy has grown robustly, some would say astonishingly, in 2021 - GDP rose 6.4% in the first quarter.
Are the boom times back?
And what does this faster-than-expected rebound in the US mean for South Africa?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
The rebound is welcome says Mhlanga, but it has also added fuel to concerns about inflation expectations.
In terms of what it does for the South African and global economy, it is quite positive for export of commodities and commodity prices.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
In Q4 of last year and Q1 of this year, that was the reason why we over-collected in tax revenues... so we expect much of this year to be the same, which means better-than-expected growth because of the fiscal stimulus that is being implemented in that particular country.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
The US rebound also has implications for monetary policy in South Africa, as the Fed indicated it is holding rates unchanged.
Also one factor which was unexpected was to say they are going to look at actual inflation rather than forecasting inflation before they can change policy.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
This has consequences for the [SA] Reserve Bank.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
"Markets are behaving as if there's never been a health crisis that precipitated an economic crisis" comments Whitfield.
There are lots of reasons to fear inflation at the moment and that is, I think, really underpinned by what is happening in commodities.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The World Bank released their commodity forecast last week and in their report they show that this year almost every other commodity is up except for gold. In 2022 every other commodity is down except for platinum, so... this is a once-off increase in commodities, unlikely to be repeated.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen to Mhlanga's analysis on The Money Show:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/10/30/07/43/banner-2901649960720.jpg
More from Business
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May
"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h
The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.Read More
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa
Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital
The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather
Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.Read More
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.Read More
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue
"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More