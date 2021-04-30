Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with South African author Daniel Strauss about his new book "The Billionaire Mindset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Strauss - Venture Capital Entrepreneur & Author at ...
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 12:23
Analysis on Cyril
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
UCT needs more volunteers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nirode Bramdaw - Managing Director at African Sun Media
Today at 12:37
Woman seeks to sue rapist 40 years after attack
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey, Women's Legal Centre
Today at 15:20
Stormers team announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 16:05
New study says the world's glaciers are losing mass more quickly than thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert McNabb
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Study: Many more people could benefit from blood pressure medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazem Rahimi
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021 Local residents are encouraged to participate in the 2021 City Nature Challenge by documenting the biodiversity seen across Cape T... 30 April 2021 7:52 AM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder. 29 April 2021 6:25 PM
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
View all Business
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021

30 April 2021 7:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
nature
biodiveristy
City Nature Challenge 2021

Local residents are encouraged to participate in the 2021 City Nature Challenge by documenting the biodiversity seen across Cape Town.

The City Nature Challenge takes place from Friday 30 April until Monday 3 May 2021.

Participants are required to make observations of wild plants, animals, and fungi within the city.

Cities around the world will be taking part in the challenge to see who can make the most observations of nature, and find the most species.

Organisers have removed the competition aspect due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that the challenge was about collaboration and community.

Rupert Koopman, the conservation manager at the Botanical Society of South Africa, has encouraged Cape Town residents to get outside and participate.

You can sign up here and upload pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi spotted in Cape Town.

Cape Town first entered in 2019 and has been the world champion city for two consecutive years.

Cape Town came right on top with species and number of observations and that's because we've got a volunteer base here made of world-leading citizen scientists.

Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

This is all about participation! Anyone can go out and make observations... Use your camera, or your smartphone, go out to a natural area or even your garden and record wild species.

Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Our flora... is world-leading all the time, so automatically, you're on the winning team.

Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Ultimately this data gets used to update our conservation plan.

Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Listen for more info on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




30 April 2021 7:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
nature
biodiveristy
City Nature Challenge 2021

More from Local

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

29 April 2021 5:38 PM

Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

29 April 2021 4:12 PM

Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's managerial governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

29 April 2021 2:32 PM

There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation between 2009 and 2021, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror

29 April 2021 1:51 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Major General Bafana Linda (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges

29 April 2021 12:57 PM

The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

29 April 2021 11:14 AM

Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

Local

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa wants other companies scrutinised for state capture, not just Guptas

30 April 2021 8:46 AM

Lindani Myeni’s remains expected to arrive in SA on Saturday

30 April 2021 8:36 AM

ANC to only deal with step aside issue next week

30 April 2021 8:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA