Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021





The City Nature Challenge takes place from Friday 30 April until Monday 3 May 2021.

Participants are required to make observations of wild plants, animals, and fungi within the city.

Cities around the world will be taking part in the challenge to see who can make the most observations of nature, and find the most species.

Organisers have removed the competition aspect due to the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that the challenge was about collaboration and community.

Rupert Koopman, the conservation manager at the Botanical Society of South Africa, has encouraged Cape Town residents to get outside and participate.

You can sign up here and upload pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi spotted in Cape Town.

Cape Town first entered in 2019 and has been the world champion city for two consecutive years.

Cape Town came right on top with species and number of observations and that's because we've got a volunteer base here made of world-leading citizen scientists. Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

This is all about participation! Anyone can go out and make observations... Use your camera, or your smartphone, go out to a natural area or even your garden and record wild species. Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Our flora... is world-leading all the time, so automatically, you're on the winning team. Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

Ultimately this data gets used to update our conservation plan. Rupert Koopman, Conservation Manager - The Botanical Society of South Africa

