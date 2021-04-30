Streaming issues? Report here
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute

30 April 2021 10:11 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cosatu
Senzo Mchunu
Public sector wage deal
public sector wage negotiations
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu

Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in public sector wage talks.

On Monday, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu called on South Africans to help him resolve the deadlocked public service wage negotiations.

The government has refused to budge from a 0% wage increase this year while labour unions are demanding a CPI plus 4% increase.

Cosatu's first deputy president Mike Shingange says Mchunu's call for the public to provide proposals undermines the collective bargaining process.

Shingange says Mchunu must step aside from his Cabinet job if he is unable resolve the deadlock in wage negotiations with public servants.

It's an indication of a minister who doesn't understand the public service or the rules of engagement as far as collective bargaining is concerned.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

In case he thinks he's run out of ideas, perhaps he must step aside and allow the government to have other people with innovative ideas that can engage and perform their duties without asking the public.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

It's unprecedented... you don't do that at the tail end of negotiations.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

Our view is that it's a vote of no confidence on himself as a minister and on the government that has run out of ideas.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

We have a minister earning a salary for his job... a director-general, chief negotiators and kinds of people earning salaries for their postions, now they want to aks other people to help them do their job.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

Instead of freezing salaries, Shingange says the government should focus on recovering money lost to irregular expenditure and corruption.

"It's the workers who are called upon to take cuts for problems they did not create", he tells CapeTalk.

Cosatu members will partake in May-Day demonstrations across the country on Saturday, deliver memorandums of demand to various industries.

According to Shingange, a nationwide strike will take place at a later stage.

We are at a deadlock. We are willing to go back to the negotiating table but unfortunately, the zero budget is not something that we can engage on.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

Public sector workers are an easy target for government or anybody to cut when the debt-to-GDP ratio grows.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

After deductions, sometimes they take R3,500 or R4,500 home - but you want that person to stay for the next four years without any salary increase while nothing else stays frozen? You can't freeze personal income tax. You can't freeze the medical aid. You can't freeze the cost of petrol and transport which they use to go to and from work.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

We are in the second year running that worker will not receive a salary increase. At the same time, you have these lowly-paid workers that now supposed to go three/four years on a wage freeze. In our view, that not sustainable.

Michael Shingange, First deputy-president - Cosatu

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




