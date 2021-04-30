Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:07
Arrests in Kinnear case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:10
Kinnear family and community respond to arrests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 12:15
Councillors at war
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Allan - Local Government Analyst & Con at Municipal Iq
Today at 12:23
Analysis on Cyril
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:27
Increase in Cash-in-transit crimes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 12:37
UCT needs more volunteers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nirode Bramdaw - Managing Director at African Sun Media
Today at 12:40
Woman seeks to sue rapist 40 years after attack
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey, Women's Legal Centre
Today at 12:52
UK report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zulaikha Patel
Today at 13:35
Film Club - South African director Daniel Snaddon wins top global animation prize
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Snaddon
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Urea Cycle Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof George van der Watt
Prof George van der Walt
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Stormers team announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 16:05
New study says the world's glaciers are losing mass more quickly than thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert McNabb
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with a special guest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Martin
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Study: Many more people could benefit from blood pressure medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazem Rahimi
Today at 17:45
Music: Wendy Oldfield
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant. 30 April 2021 11:37 AM
[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA "In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process," Belinda Abraham (SPCA). "Our team was satisfied." 30 April 2021 11:08 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder. 29 April 2021 6:25 PM
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

30 April 2021 9:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
Politics
Refilwe Moloto
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
political analysis
Ongama Mtimka

"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

The second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa testifying at the Zondo Commission was far more compelling than day one when his appearance was marked by light-heartedness and his acceptance that the ANC had failed millions of South Africans.

On Thursday, he addressed issues around his campaign funding ahead of his bid to lead the ANC and revealed that his campaign managers had purposefully kept him in the dark about who donated to his fund.

He did however say his managers had kept meticulous records of the donations and clarified that the fund was closer to R300 million than the R1 billion previously reported.

Did he see any “signposts” of State Capture and corruption, asked evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the state capture commission of inquiry on 29 April 2021 for his second day on the witness stand. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa – who appeared as ANC President - indicated he would provide a detailed response in May when he returns in his capacity as State President.

It takes guts to appear before the Commission, said Ramaphosa, appearing to take a swipe at Jacob Zuma.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed political analyst Ongama Mtimka about Day Two of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission.

Yesterday was a lot better… but they could’ve dug a bit deeper… The Commission… should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt… it will lead to more rigor in getting to the bottom of things…

Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Because some Ministers arise from senior people within the party… that makes the extent to which they hold the executive accountable much more limited…

Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

To win an ANC conference… you rely on regional power brokers… It’s not a true democracy in that way.

Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




30 April 2021 9:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
Politics
Refilwe Moloto
Zondo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
political analysis
Ongama Mtimka

More from Local

Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end

30 April 2021 11:37 AM

Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA

30 April 2021 11:08 AM

"In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process," Belinda Abraham (SPCA). "Our team was satisfied."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021

30 April 2021 7:52 AM

Local residents are encouraged to participate in the 2021 City Nature Challenge by documenting the biodiversity seen across Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

29 April 2021 5:38 PM

Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all deserve some answers' - UCT prof warns against cover-up amid fire probes

29 April 2021 4:12 PM

Professor Jeremy Seekings says the fire that destroyed UCT’s Jagger Library has exposed the failings of the university's managerial governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

29 April 2021 2:32 PM

There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation between 2009 and 2021, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror

29 April 2021 1:51 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Major General Bafana Linda (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges

29 April 2021 12:57 PM

The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys

28 April 2021 8:48 AM

"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst

29 April 2021 6:25 PM

Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs

29 April 2021 2:17 PM

DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

29 April 2021 11:14 AM

Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you

29 April 2021 9:52 AM

The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

29 April 2021 8:18 AM

Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night

29 April 2021 6:41 AM

Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute

Business

[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA

Local

Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

DA looking into claims Saldanha Bay mayor lied about qualifications

30 April 2021 11:46 AM

South Africans in India being urged to get vaccinated, says SA ambassador

30 April 2021 11:33 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet CEO returns to state capture hot seat

30 April 2021 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA