Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'





The second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa testifying at the Zondo Commission was far more compelling than day one when his appearance was marked by light-heartedness and his acceptance that the ANC had failed millions of South Africans.

On Thursday, he addressed issues around his campaign funding ahead of his bid to lead the ANC and revealed that his campaign managers had purposefully kept him in the dark about who donated to his fund.

He did however say his managers had kept meticulous records of the donations and clarified that the fund was closer to R300 million than the R1 billion previously reported.

Did he see any “signposts” of State Capture and corruption, asked evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the state capture commission of inquiry on 29 April 2021 for his second day on the witness stand. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa – who appeared as ANC President - indicated he would provide a detailed response in May when he returns in his capacity as State President.

It takes guts to appear before the Commission, said Ramaphosa, appearing to take a swipe at Jacob Zuma.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed political analyst Ongama Mtimka about Day Two of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission.

Yesterday was a lot better… but they could’ve dug a bit deeper… The Commission… should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt… it will lead to more rigor in getting to the bottom of things… Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Because some Ministers arise from senior people within the party… that makes the extent to which they hold the executive accountable much more limited… Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

To win an ANC conference… you rely on regional power brokers… It’s not a true democracy in that way. Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

