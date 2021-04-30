Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end





The R350 Covid-19 grant comes to an end on Friday 30 April after it was extended by the government for three months.

The Black Sash and the #PayTheGrants movement are demanding that the government extends the Covid-19 grant until a basic income support grant is in place.

They've called for the grant to be increased to R585 to meet the food poverty line.

Black Sash National Director Lynette Maart says unemployed mothers who receive a child support grant should also be included in the Covid-19 grant, should it be extended.

According to Eyewitness News, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has requested that Treasury extend the relief grant.

We know that there is a need for a policy [on basic income grant], but that policy needs to be put in place very soon - that's 2022 - with resources. Lynette Maart, National director - Black Sash

We're asking that until that policy is in place, that the Covid-19 grant remain in place. Lynette Maart, National director - Black Sash

On Friday, there will be #PayTheGrants pickets in various provinces at Sassa offices and Post offices.

