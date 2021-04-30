[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA
A video is doing the rounds, showing City of Cape Town employees seemingly inhumanely culling mallards (wild ducks) at Welgevonden Estate in Durbanville.
In the video, the employees can be seen feeding ducks bread containing sedatives which then causes them to drown.
Later, the dead ducks are removed and those that survived are packed into boxes and seemingly left to die.
Kieno Kammies played an audio clip of a hysterical woman witnessing the culling.
He also interviewed SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham.
The SPCA observed the culling and is satisfied that it was done as humanely as possible.
Culling is never easy… but we can’t allow our aversion to the process to prevent us from being there… In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process… Our team was satisfied… We looked at the video, but during the capture, we didn’t observe… the animals being handled inhumanely…Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
It was done in a way that caused the least amount of distress possible… We can’t stop culling… when they serve the greater good…Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
You can’t prevent them from going back into the water, or flying away… There is nothing to stop other birds from eating the bread… They’re taken away, allowed to recover, and then returned.Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
Residents were informed… It’s not good to feed a wild population…Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/mallard-duck-water-bird-nature-3747770/
