Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'





President Cyril Ramaphosa remarked in closing at the State Capture Inquiry on Thursday that other private companies must be investigated for state capture not just those with links to the Gupta family.

He also called for the protection of whistle-blowers.

Ramaphosa spent two days testifying as leader of the ANC.

He returns in May as State President.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

"The period for which Ramaphosa will find it difficult to account was his term as deputy president to Zuma,” wrote Kotze in The Conversation.

“The reason is that he deputised at the height of the state capture era – corruption and the re-purposing of state organs for private gain.

“Though no claim is made that he benefited from it, he should have been aware of the media exposés."

In South Africa… a Deputy President has very few powers of his own… He was very often in the dark, and like us dependent on what he saw in the media. Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

He will have to talk about his role as national Deputy President… He will have to take responsibility… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

Kgalema Motlanthe stood against President Zuma… and lost… Professor Dirk Kotze, Department of Political Sciences - Unisa

