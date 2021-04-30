Sahpra gives go-ahead for high-risk pregnant women to get J&J vaccine
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has issued updated guidelines on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for pregnant and lactating women.
Initially, Sahpra had recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial when it resumed earlier this week.
Now the regulator says pregnant women at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 or who have comorbidities may be vaccinated in consultation with their health care provider.
The same goes for breastfeeding women.
The medicines regulator has released updated guidelines in the context of the Sisonke trial and the future national rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Sahpra says the current data on the J&J vaccine administered to pregnant women is insufficient to assess vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.
South Africa had temporarily suspended the Johson & Johnson Sisonke implementation study after six J&J vaccine recipients developed rare blood clots in the United States.
Sahpra's review of the data generated to date from the Sisonke trial confirms that there have been no cases of the rare blood clotting known as Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).
The regulator says its recommendations on vaccination will be updated accordingly as more data from ongoing vaccine studies become available.
Sisonke researchers and J&J manufacturers have been advised to keep submitting data on lactating participants and continue collecting this data as the Sisonke study proceeds.
In the interim, pregnant women should receive [J&J vaccine] only if the benefit of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweighs the potential vaccine risks, such as if the woman is a health worker at high risk of exposure or has comorbidities that place them in a high-risk group for severe Covid-19.South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Information and, if possible, counselling on the lack of safety data on the vaccine for pregnant women and the potential benefit of vaccination should be provided.South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
