Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing





According to News24, Nafiz Modack and three other suspects were arrested on Thursday.

Modack's arrest is believed to be related to the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear who was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

News24 journalist Jeff Wicks reports that Modack was taken into custody by members of the police's elite Special Task Force.

Wicks claims that the arrest of Modack, who's also been tied to the attempted hit on advocate William Booth - has been months in the offing.

Mr Modack was arrested alongside three other men. We are not sure of their identities at this stage... That swoop also saw the recovery of illegal firearms, which I'm sure will add to the charges at some point. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

They knew exactly where Mr Modack was when he was arrested. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

From what we know... this arrest of Mr. Modack has been months in the offing... When the Special Task Force is involved, it's a highly orchestrated process. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst believes that there are community members who are withholding information about the day Kinnear was murdered.

Lindhorst has been very vocal in his calls for justice in the Kinnear killing.

All the family wants is justice. I don't thinks a lot that they are asking for. Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

