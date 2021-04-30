Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Stormers team announced
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:40
Weekend social media boycott in European football
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 15:50
Update on what was destroyed and what save in the UCT Botany building
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Hoffman
Today at 16:05
New study says the world's glaciers are losing mass more quickly than thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Robert McNabb
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:46
Thandi Modise court case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley - Journalist at News24
Today at 16:55
#An hour with
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Martin
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Study: Many more people could benefit from blood pressure medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kazem Rahimi
Today at 17:45
Music: Wendy Oldfield
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 30 April 2021 1:59 PM
12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help Lilah Davies was bullied about her hair when she was younger. She's launching school letterboxes to report bullying and get help. 30 April 2021 1:47 PM
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing News24 reports that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lieutenant Co... 30 April 2021 1:39 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
View all Business
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing

30 April 2021 1:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
William Booth
Nafiz Modack
Charl Kinnear case

News24 reports that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

According to News24, Nafiz Modack and three other suspects were arrested on Thursday.

Modack's arrest is believed to be related to the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear who was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

RELATED: Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth

News24 journalist Jeff Wicks reports that Modack was taken into custody by members of the police's elite Special Task Force.

Wicks claims that the arrest of Modack, who's also been tied to the attempted hit on advocate William Booth - has been months in the offing.

RELATED: 'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story

Mr Modack was arrested alongside three other men. We are not sure of their identities at this stage... That swoop also saw the recovery of illegal firearms, which I'm sure will add to the charges at some point.

Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

They knew exactly where Mr Modack was when he was arrested.

Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

From what we know... this arrest of Mr. Modack has been months in the offing... When the Special Task Force is involved, it's a highly orchestrated process.

Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

RELATED: Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst believes that there are community members who are withholding information about the day Kinnear was murdered.

Lindhorst has been very vocal in his calls for justice in the Kinnear killing.

All the family wants is justice. I don't thinks a lot that they are asking for.

Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF

Listen to Jeff Wicks on The Midday Report:

Listen to Graham Lindhorst on The Midday Report:




30 April 2021 1:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
William Booth
Nafiz Modack
Charl Kinnear case

More from Local

VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab

30 April 2021 1:59 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help

30 April 2021 1:47 PM

Lilah Davies was bullied about her hair when she was younger. She's launching school letterboxes to report bullying and get help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra gives go-ahead for high-risk pregnant women to get J&J vaccine

30 April 2021 1:03 PM

Medicines regulator Sahpra says the J&J vaccine can be administered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'

30 April 2021 12:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end

30 April 2021 11:37 AM

Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA

30 April 2021 11:08 AM

"In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process," Belinda Abraham (SPCA). "Our team was satisfied."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

30 April 2021 9:39 AM

"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021

30 April 2021 7:52 AM

Local residents are encouraged to participate in the 2021 City Nature Challenge by documenting the biodiversity seen across Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

29 April 2021 5:38 PM

Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute

Business

[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA

Local

Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

US aid arrives in India as COVID cases surge

30 April 2021 2:25 PM

Ex-Transnet boss denies knowledge of CSR’s $123m payment to Gupta Enterprises

30 April 2021 12:59 PM

Cricket SA in a complete mess, Sports Minister Mthethwa tells MPs

30 April 2021 12:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA