12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help
The ongoing scourge of bullying at schools was thrust squarely into the spotlight with the recent suicide of a 15-year-old Limpopo pupil after she was assaulted by a fellow pupil.
A young Cape Town pupil has now taken it upon herself to help address the problem with an anti-bullying campaign for schools in the Western Cape.
Just 12 years old, Lilah Davies is a Grade 6 learner from Plumstead.
She herself was bullied about her curly hair when she was younger.
You'd think as a country we've evolved over the years and made ourselves bigger people, but it seems not.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
It's quite sad to know that happens, not just to me, but to other people too.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
My hair is very full of volume... I like to wear it out... It was all just petty arguments and quite stupid when I look back on it now.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
Back in Grade 4 Lilah was too scared to do anything about bullying but now she's decided to take action.
Her idea is the creation of "bully no more" boxes.
She emphasizes that these will be locked and "100% private".
If someone is being bullied or they have an uncomfortable home life, they can write a brief letter explaining their problem... In their school bathroom there are going to be two letter boxes.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
You can drop your letter in the box and then, after school, the guidance counsellor or principal will take them out and read them... and assess the severity.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
If it's extremely severe they're going to go through a Childline counsellor, hopefully. The counsellor will help the bully and the victim.Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
Nobody deserves to get bullied, but you should also think about the person who is bullying. We don't want the bully to feel they matter less because of what they did... There could be something going on at home... Maybe they are depressed, maybe they have so much anxiety...Lilah Davies, 12-year-old anti-bullying activist
Lilah is emailing various companies to sponsor the letterboxes, with a list of schools they can choose from.
She's asking for a donation of R250.
Posters with tags of relevant numbers will also be put up to help those pupils that don't feel comfortable with the letterbox system.
You can contact Lilah by emailing her at bullynomore247@gmail.com.
Listen to the young activist in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103854710_young-boy-sitting-alone-with-sad-feeling-at-school-depressed-african-child-abandoned-in-a-corridor-a.html
