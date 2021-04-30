Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Nic Haralambous
small business
making ends meet
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous knows a thing or three about starting a side hustle.

A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.

© artursz/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous for advice on overcoming procrastination when building your side hustle.

In the tiniest of nutshells: Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends.

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

Perfection… lots of people don’t start building their businesses… because they’re waiting for the perfect outcome… There is no perfect! Perfection is perilous… Imagine if Facebook waited for perfection; imagine if Google waited for perfect results. They didn’t! They built in public.

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

Build an MVP – a minimum viable product… get feedback… then iterate… What is worse than an irritated customer is having no customers…

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

A side hustle that doesn’t make money is a hobby…

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

To stop procrastination… get into the habit of building in public… If you have two hours per week, allocate those two hours and make it a habit!

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




