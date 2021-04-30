Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous knows a thing or three about starting a side hustle.
A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous for advice on overcoming procrastination when building your side hustle.
In the tiniest of nutshells: Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends.
Perfection… lots of people don’t start building their businesses… because they’re waiting for the perfect outcome… There is no perfect! Perfection is perilous… Imagine if Facebook waited for perfection; imagine if Google waited for perfect results. They didn’t! They built in public.Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
Build an MVP – a minimum viable product… get feedback… then iterate… What is worse than an irritated customer is having no customers…Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
A side hustle that doesn’t make money is a hobby…Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
To stop procrastination… get into the habit of building in public… If you have two hours per week, allocate those two hours and make it a habit!Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
