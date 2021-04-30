Streaming issues? Report here
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It's shocking!'

30 April 2021 2:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Right now, one in seven shops in the United Kingdom is standing empty.

The situation in the Northeast of England and Wales is even worse.

© Tomas Marek/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

The economic fallout from the pandemic and the resultant total embrace of online shopping is kneecapping retailers, who are struggling – and failing – to recover.

Lester Kiewit interviewed UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

It’s shocking! One in seven stores across Britain is now vacant… Retailers have a tough problem at the moment… One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant. It’s the same in Wales…

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Pubs had a really rough ride… they can reopen, but only outdoors… Causing massive headaches for that industry… Many hospitality jobs won’t come back…

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




