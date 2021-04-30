More volunteers needed for Jagger Library salvage: 'Nobody is not useful to us'





Image: UCT Libraries on Twitter @UCTLibrary

The Jagger Library Salvage Project is still going full-steam ahead after the devastating fire of 18 April.

"If you want to be involved but can't do the heavy lifting, we still need your help!"

On the Midday Report, Lester Kiewit chats to volunteer co-ordinator Nirode Bramdaw (also MD of Stellenbosch University's African Sun Media).

Bramdaw says a lot of feedback was received after his call for help on CapeTalk last week.

More than 2,000 crates of of precious materials have been moved for safe-keeping as rebuilding and restoration continues.

More volunteers are needed this weekend and also going forward until 10 May.

I'm putting out a call again this weekend because we need to continue the operation. At this stage, it will continue until May 10th. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

We are inviting volunteers and those who have a love for books to register. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

You can register as a volunteer on the UCT Libraries website.

You can indicate your time preferences and also the specific tasks you'd like to become involved in.

There are dedicated time slots and even if it's not for this weekend, you can register right up to May 10th. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

We can certainly use all the hands, and all the brains, for this operation... I had a call from a lady who wanted to help but said 'I only have one hand'. I told her to come in and help me with registrations and keeping attendance. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

It's that spirit of Cape Town that I want to evoke. Nobody is not useful to us. Anybody, everybody who can spare their time should come. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

Of course the assistance of any professional manuscript conservators would also be very helpful, he says.

The restoration work is done by a team of conservators working separately from the rest of us. Nirode Bramdaw, Volunteer co-ordinator - UCT Task Team

Sign up to register here.

For more detail, listen to the interview below: