Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence'





A police officer and security guard were wounded on Thursday after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Macassar.

A car chase and shootout caused chaos between Macassar, Mfuleni, and Stellenbosch.

A video shows the criminals shooting wildly with no regard for the public.

© Scott Betts/ 123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Gareth Newham of the Institute of Security Studies Crime and Justice Programme.

After a lull, are we now seeing a resurgence in cash-in-transit crimes?

We did see a big increase in the last quarter of 2020… a 66% increase… We’ve seen an increased use of explosives… a new trend. Gareth Newham, Institute of Security Studies

These are career criminals. They’ve probably been involved in violent crime for most of their lives… They have access to automatic weapons, and they’re adept at bribing… They’re not scared to use violence… Gareth Newham, Institute of Security Studies

Listen to the interview in the audio below.