Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 30 April 2021 6:16 PM
Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise The NSPCA has expressed 'extreme' disappointment and instructed its Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment. 30 April 2021 5:34 PM
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
View all Business
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead' Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngq... 29 April 2021 5:38 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence'

30 April 2021 2:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Institute of Security Studies
Violence
Cash-in-transit
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons."

A police officer and security guard were wounded on Thursday after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Macassar.

A car chase and shootout caused chaos between Macassar, Mfuleni, and Stellenbosch.

A video shows the criminals shooting wildly with no regard for the public.

© Scott Betts/ 123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Gareth Newham of the Institute of Security Studies Crime and Justice Programme.

After a lull, are we now seeing a resurgence in cash-in-transit crimes?

We did see a big increase in the last quarter of 2020… a 66% increase… We’ve seen an increased use of explosives… a new trend.

Gareth Newham, Institute of Security Studies

These are career criminals. They’ve probably been involved in violent crime for most of their lives… They have access to automatic weapons, and they’re adept at bribing… They’re not scared to use violence…

Gareth Newham, Institute of Security Studies

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




30 April 2021 2:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Institute of Security Studies
Violence
Cash-in-transit
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

More from Local

[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking

30 April 2021 6:16 PM

City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise

30 April 2021 5:34 PM

The NSPCA has expressed 'extreme' disappointment and instructed its Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law

30 April 2021 4:20 PM

It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More volunteers needed for Jagger Library salvage: 'Nobody is not useful to us'

30 April 2021 2:48 PM

Volunteers can register to help this weekend, and all the way up to 10 May says co-ordinator Nirode Bramdaw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab

30 April 2021 1:59 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help

30 April 2021 1:47 PM

Lilah Davies was bullied about her hair when she was younger. She's launching school letterboxes to report bullying and get help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing

30 April 2021 1:39 PM

News24 reports that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra gives go-ahead for high-risk pregnant women to get J&J vaccine

30 April 2021 1:03 PM

Medicines regulator Sahpra says the J&J vaccine can be administered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'

30 April 2021 12:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end

30 April 2021 11:37 AM

Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'

30 April 2021 12:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

30 April 2021 9:39 AM

"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking

Local

Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence'

Local Opinion

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing

Local

EWN Highlights

SA making progress in bringing workers into ownership in private sector: Patel

30 April 2021 5:29 PM

KZN police appeal for help in tracking down 15 prison escapees

30 April 2021 4:43 PM

Siyabonga Gama refutes Norma Mngoma's claim that he hired Malusi Gigaba's sister

30 April 2021 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA