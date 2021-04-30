SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
Locally animated film 'The Snail and the Whale' has bagged a top international animation award.
The Annie Award for Best Special Production comes from the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association Society, ASIFA-Hollywood.
The film - animated by Triggerfish and produced by Magic Light Pictures - is based on the beautifully illustrated 2003 children's picture book written by Julia Donaldson.
The story follows the journey of a snail that sets out to see the world by hitching a ride on the tail of a humpback whale.
RELATED: SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation
Local animation house Triggerfish is no stranger to awards, but the Annie is a huge feather in its cap.
Pippa Hudson catches up with co-director Dan Snaddon.
The team has been buzzing about the award. It's wonderful to be recognised by our peers. ASIFA - the association that gives out the awards - is made up of our heroes!Dan Snaddon, Co-director - The Snail and the Whale
Snaddon notes wryly that they couldn't attend the ceremony where they actually won top honours, while they'd actually been in Los Angeles just before lockdown when their earlier film Zog did not in fact win (at the Emmy Awards).
While The Snail and the Whale is the first Annie Award win for Snaddon as director, Triggerfish did win an Annie previously for Revolting Rhymes.
From that, it just opened up huge doors... Triggerfish currently is just developing an enormous amount of projects and very exciting partnerships... none of it's been announced yet.Dan Snaddon, Co-director - The Snail and the Whale
They're working with the biggest names in film and animation on some really exciting homegrown African projects...Dan Snaddon, Co-director - The Snail and the Whale
...so we're hoping that this and any other successes of the film builds more confidence in South Africa's talent and our passion and vision.Dan Snaddon, Co-director - The Snail and the Whale
_The Snail and the Whale _is available on Showmax.
Listen to the in-depth interview with Snaddon below:
Source : https://twitter.com/MagicLightPics/photo
