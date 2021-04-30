Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise





The Potchefstroom Regional Court in North West has acquitted Thandi Modise (National Assembly Speaker) of all charges of animal cruelty brought against her.

The case dates back to 2014 when dozens of dead animals were found on Modise's farm outside Potchefstroom when she was still premier of North West.

She was charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to the farm animals that died and others found in an emaciated condition.

Modise was being prosecuted privately by AfriForum on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

The Speaker's legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, brought a Section 174 application.

John Maytham gets an update from News24 journalist Alex Mitchley.

The magistrate was inclined to agree with Dali Mpofu's arguments that Modise could not be held liable for what happened and it was the caretaker or worker that was hired to look after the animals, that should be prosecuted. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

The evidence that was led by the prosecution... was quite depressing in the sense that the person hired to look after the farm was given a salary of R30 a day. It's unbelievably below minimum standards... John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host

This is where it gets a bit tricky. He, of course, testified that they'd told him he would get R30 a day, but that was never actually discussed with Modise... As far as we know from the evidence given in court, Modise's PA by the name of Wendy, was handling that. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

He says he was given about R200 when he got there and that was the end of it. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

Mitchley says Mpofu made the admission that this worker was never paid.

His statement that Modise was never involved with his employment fits the evidence provided, adds Mitchley

Does she, as the owner of the farmer, have no liability then?

Mpofu said that there is no vicarious liability and the court obviously was inclined to agree with that argument... The magistrate also agreed that Modise was not even in the province at the time. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

The NSPCA has expressed its extreme disappointment and instructed the Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment.

