Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise
The Potchefstroom Regional Court in North West has acquitted Thandi Modise (National Assembly Speaker) of all charges of animal cruelty brought against her.
The case dates back to 2014 when dozens of dead animals were found on Modise's farm outside Potchefstroom when she was still premier of North West.
She was charged with six counts of animal cruelty related to the farm animals that died and others found in an emaciated condition.
RELATED: Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges
Modise was being prosecuted privately by AfriForum on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).
The Speaker's legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, brought a Section 174 application.
John Maytham gets an update from News24 journalist Alex Mitchley.
The magistrate was inclined to agree with Dali Mpofu's arguments that Modise could not be held liable for what happened and it was the caretaker or worker that was hired to look after the animals, that should be prosecuted.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
The evidence that was led by the prosecution... was quite depressing in the sense that the person hired to look after the farm was given a salary of R30 a day. It's unbelievably below minimum standards...John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host
This is where it gets a bit tricky. He, of course, testified that they'd told him he would get R30 a day, but that was never actually discussed with Modise... As far as we know from the evidence given in court, Modise's PA by the name of Wendy, was handling that.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
He says he was given about R200 when he got there and that was the end of it.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
Mitchley says Mpofu made the admission that this worker was never paid.
His statement that Modise was never involved with his employment fits the evidence provided, adds Mitchley
Does she, as the owner of the farmer, have no liability then?
Mpofu said that there is no vicarious liability and the court obviously was inclined to agree with that argument... The magistrate also agreed that Modise was not even in the province at the time.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
The NSPCA has expressed its extreme disappointment and instructed the Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment.
You can read the full statement here.
Listen to Mitchley's report on Afternoon Drive:
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
More from Local
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking
City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water.Read More
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law
It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.Read More
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence'
"These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons."Read More
More volunteers needed for Jagger Library salvage: 'Nobody is not useful to us'
Volunteers can register to help this weekend, and all the way up to 10 May says co-ordinator Nirode Bramdaw.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help
Lilah Davies was bullied about her hair when she was younger. She's launching school letterboxes to report bullying and get help.Read More
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing
News24 reports that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.Read More
Sahpra gives go-ahead for high-risk pregnant women to get J&J vaccine
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the J&J vaccine can be administered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.Read More
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.Read More
Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end
Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant.Read More