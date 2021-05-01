Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons

1 May 2021 7:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NSPCA
baboons
City of Cape Town
Baboon management
Paintball guns
paintballing baboons

The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support for paintballing baboons.

The City’s mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, has issued a statement following reports that the NSPCA no longer supports the use of paintball guns on baboons.

The City has submitted a written request to the NSPCA to clarify reports that it no longer supports the use of paintball guns as a scientifically proven and humane aversion tool to keep baboons out of the urban areas adjacent to the troops’ natural habitat.

RELATED: NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

The City’s Urban Baboon Programme is currently managed by a service provider that uses paintball guns as an aversion tool to keep baboons out of urban areas.

According to Nieuwoudt, the paintball guns are used in conjunction with other efforts such as education around waste management and limiting food attractants, the enclosure of vegetable gardens and composting areas, and the baboon proofing of residences.

She says the NSPCA’s decision could have an impact on the terms and conditions of the City’s contract with the service provider.

RELATED: COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie

The contract may have to be reviewed in order for the City and the service provider to comply.

The City will also have to inform residents living in areas close to baboons’ natural habitat of the impact this decision will have on their properties and lifestyle, Nieuwoudt adds.

RELATED: Male baboon from Smitswinkel Bay euthanised due to raiding behaviour

I want to express my disappointment with the NSPCA in not consulting the City on its decision before making it public. The NSPCA has supported paintball guns as a scientifically proven and humane aversion tool since 2012. The standard operating procedures were updated in 2019, in consultation with the NSPCA, among others.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

It is inexplicable that the NSPCA has in this instance chosen not to consult the City when they have a direct line to our directors and managers. This contradicts the basic foundation of mutual respect and trust, cooperation and support, and is not in keeping with the conduct one would expect from a crucial partner.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We await written clarification from the NSPCA as a matter of urgency so that we can take the necessary steps

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town



