From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story
In 2004, Jerry Mboweni was a homeless heroin addict believing he had nothing to live for - drugs had destroyed his life.
He'd pawned everything he owned for a fix and was begging on the streets of Athlone in Cape Town.
Mboweni is now a certified life coach, marathon runner, motivational speaker, mentor, and drug counsellor.
He grew up in Tanzania and started doing drugs when he was 11, starting with dagga and moving to heroin by the age of 17.
He came to South Africa with his brother who passed away. Not long after his brother's death, Mboweni's life spiralled out of control.
He ended up living at a cemetery in Rylands near Athlone for 18 months.
Mboweni got sponsored to attend rehab and he has now made it his life’s mission to help recovering addicts like he was.
He has since written a book titled "115959 An Ex junkie's last-minute victories" and runs the 115959 peer-mentoring programme.
At its peak, addiction took me as low as living on the streets. I lived in a graveyard for a year and a half in Athlone, Rylands.Jerry Mboweni, mentor and motivational speaker
We used to be on the streets the whole day... you get the money, go back and smoke.Jerry Mboweni, mentor and motivational speaker
I'll be 17 years clean on the 29th of May 2021.Jerry Mboweni, mentor and motivational speaker
My father was an alcoholic... I had a very disturbing childhood, there was a lot of violence at home. My father used to abuse my mom. That's when my drug use started at an early age.Jerry Mboweni, mentor and motivational speaker
Listen to Jerry Mboweni share his story on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QGaVRtiEJI
