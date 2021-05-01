Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack
Virgin Active informed its members on Friday night that the company had fallen victim to a cyber attack.
The company says it became aware of a cyber attack on Thursday and its security teams started working with cybersecurity experts to contain, manage, and investigate the “cyber event”.
The health group says it has taken all systems offline while as a precautionary measure while it resolves the matter.
Members will not be able to access the Virgin Active app or online workouts, however, health clubs remain open.
While we take the necessary steps to protect data, we are dealing with sophisticated cybercriminals.Virgin Active SA
In a statement issued on its social media platforms, Virgin Active SA says there is currently no indication that any data has been removed from its systems, but it urged members to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online.
