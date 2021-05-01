Streaming issues? Report here
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA

1 May 2021 11:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu
cuban engineers
Cuba engineering programme

Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was given until Friday 30 April to respond to Solidarity's legal letter regarding the department's employment of Cuban engineers.

The department has hired 24 Cuban engineers to help fix and upgrade South Africa's water infrastructure.

The group of engineers arrived in the country last week and will reportedly be paid R64 million on the project for the current financial year alone.

Solidarity has ordered Minister Sisulu to suspend the Cuban engineering project, or she may have to defend its rollout in court.

The labour union claims that the decision to "import" the Cuban engineers was illegal.

Minister Sisulu's response to Solidarity's legal letter will determine whether or not they proceed with a court application to interdict the programme.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), AfriForum, and Herman Mashaba's party ActionSA have also objected to the hiring of Cuban engineers.

The DA issued a statement this week calling on Minister Sisulu to reverse the appointment of the engineers.

RELATED: Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

In an opinion piece published on the Daily Maverick, economist Xhanti Payi argues that South Africans must interrogate the manufactured controversy over the Cuban engineers in SA.

Payi chats to CapeTalk host John Maytham about his position on the matter.

It's not a question of whether or not the skill is there[in South Africa], but rather whether or not they are available to go to places where they're needed or to undertake the work.

Xhanti Payi, Economist & Founder - Nascence Advisory

It seems to me that maybe the difference is whether we are talking about graduate or skilled graduates.

Xhanti Payi, Economist & Founder - Nascence Advisory

Last year, we heard during the lockdown that we were getting engineers from Germany... to help us with a lot of work, especially around institutions like Eskom.

Xhanti Payi, Economist & Founder - Nascence Advisory

People say all the time that our education system is poor and we are not producing the technical skills.

Xhanti Payi, Economist & Founder - Nascence Advisory

Listen to Xhanti Payi on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




