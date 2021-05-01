TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'
British–South African actor Anthony Oseyemi plays the lead role in the paranormal series 'Dead Places', which recently debuted on Netflix.
'Dead Places' follows Oseyemi's character, paranormal detective Will Stone, who has returned home to South Africa to investigate supernatural events for an upcoming book.
While investigating, Stone rediscovers parts of himself that were buried away, Oseyemi tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.
The search for South Africa's most haunted places also forces him to relive his childhood trauma and the mysterious death of his sister.
WATCH: 'Dead Places' trailer
Oseyemi says the show has been well-received around the world since its release at the end of March.
He opens up about the themes in the new drama series on CapeTalk.
The real story is about rediscovering one's selfAnthony Oseyemi, actor and producer
Will Stone returns home as a writer having left home dealing with certain traumas that were affecting him as an adult. He returns home to deal with those [traumas] but also to research a new book.Anthony Oseyemi, actor and producer
But what he's actually doing is researching himself and putting back the pieces that he tucked away.Anthony Oseyemi, actor and producer
It's got a lot of love across SA. People in Brazil are enjoying it, people are loving it in Europe.Anthony Oseyemi, actor and producer
People are really enjoying it. For me, as a storyteller and as a creator, that's the key part.Anthony Oseyemi, actor and producer
Listen to Anthony Oseyemi in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ayrIV1se8w
