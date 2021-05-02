Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much





There will be some slight relief at the petrol pumps for the month of May following steep price hikes in April.

The fuel price will drop for the first time this year on Wednesday 5 May.

Petrol will decrease by 9 cents per litre, while diesel will go down by 31 cents per litre.

Paraffin will decrease by 23 cents per litre and LP gas will decrease by R1.72 per kilogram.

The fuel price adjustments have been attributed to the decrease of brent crude oil price and the slight appreciation of the Rand.