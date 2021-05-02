Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much
There will be some slight relief at the petrol pumps for the month of May following steep price hikes in April.
The fuel price will drop for the first time this year on Wednesday 5 May.
Petrol will decrease by 9 cents per litre, while diesel will go down by 31 cents per litre.
Paraffin will decrease by 23 cents per litre and LP gas will decrease by R1.72 per kilogram.
The fuel price adjustments have been attributed to the decrease of brent crude oil price and the slight appreciation of the Rand.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Lifestyle
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe
Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement on Twitter.Read More
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story
Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around.Read More
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'
Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages.Read More
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue
"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."Read More