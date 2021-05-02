Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe
Fitness enthusiasts from South Africa and across the world have been using the hashtag #RunningWithTumiSole to keep each other motivated and share their experiences, workout tips, and running times.
According to digital insights agency Brandwatch, the hashtag #RunningWithTumiSole is being used in at least 57 countries.
Tumi Sole says he never imagined that the online movement would be so influential when he started it last year.
Sole began running in 2015 after he was robbed and assaulted following a car accident.
A counsellor suggested that he find some healthy coping strategies to help him deal with his trauma.
"I tried running and I never looked back", Sole tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
He says some of his fellow runners using #RunningWithTumiSole have turned to running as a way to deal with various losses brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The #RunningWithTumiSole hashtag has built a community of people who help uplift each other, he explains.
Sole reveals that he has big plans for the movement, including running events across SA, merchandise, and a mobile app that connects runners living in the same area.
#RunningWithTumiSole— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 1, 2021
A morning e Balfour Park with Abo Mgijimi!
Thanks for pulling through, on to the next one ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/AQYcNlJxGM
There are runners in Dublin, Ireland, people in the UK and United States, Zimbabwe - we've literally just become one large running community.Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist
In January 2020, just before we went into lockdown I said I'm struggling with weight and I need to do something... due to #CountryDuty which I also spearhead, I decided to galvanise support from Twitter and South Africans so that they could run with me. That's how it [#RunningWithTumiSole] was born.Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist
It's been lovely for me and great to watch.Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist
Today, I decided to go the full distance to guage were my progress stands!! #Marathon #42K #running #outdoor #workoutmotivation #Healthyliving #runningchannel #RunningWithTumiSole #solorun @RunningWithTum1 pic.twitter.com/6QWviUZENi— The Plumber (Mzansi)🇮🇪 (@MavicDronePilot) May 2, 2021
HELLOOOOOO May❤️ #RunningWithTumiSole pic.twitter.com/Y3xsLB2YBt— Vuyi Khumalo (@mavuyvuyi) May 1, 2021
Mission sub 50 minutes 10km run 🏃🏾 failed today. ☹️ I felt a sharp pain on my right leg after 3km, but I kept on running. 💪🏾 Moral of the story: Never give up, finish what you started! 🙂 #RunningWithTumiSole #NikeRun #NikeRunning pic.twitter.com/zOvJoHYMj0— Psyzah Thobakgale 🇿🇦 (@Psyzah) May 2, 2021
#RunningWithTumiSole #SundayMotivation #whywerun pic.twitter.com/PIo3Yb8piU— Tebza (@carlolinks) May 2, 2021
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
