Just the Hits
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe

2 May 2021 1:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Twitter
Tumi Sole
running club
running community
#RunningWithTumiSole
fitness goals

Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement on Twitter.

Fitness enthusiasts from South Africa and across the world have been using the hashtag #RunningWithTumiSole to keep each other motivated and share their experiences, workout tips, and running times.

According to digital insights agency Brandwatch, the hashtag #RunningWithTumiSole is being used in at least 57 countries.

Tumi Sole says he never imagined that the online movement would be so influential when he started it last year.

Sole began running in 2015 after he was robbed and assaulted following a car accident.

A counsellor suggested that he find some healthy coping strategies to help him deal with his trauma.

"I tried running and I never looked back", Sole tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

He says some of his fellow runners using #RunningWithTumiSole have turned to running as a way to deal with various losses brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The #RunningWithTumiSole hashtag has built a community of people who help uplift each other, he explains.

Sole reveals that he has big plans for the movement, including running events across SA, merchandise, and a mobile app that connects runners living in the same area.

There are runners in Dublin, Ireland, people in the UK and United States, Zimbabwe - we've literally just become one large running community.

Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist

In January 2020, just before we went into lockdown I said I'm struggling with weight and I need to do something... due to #CountryDuty which I also spearhead, I decided to galvanise support from Twitter and South Africans so that they could run with me. That's how it [#RunningWithTumiSole] was born.

Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist

It's been lovely for me and great to watch.

Tumi Sole, Lawyer and social media activist

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




