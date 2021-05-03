Why pet insurance may save you money in the long term for your floofs
When adopting or buying a pet it's worth considering potential veterinary expenses, especially if their pets are injured or require medical care at some point.
Chanelle Williams, the Operational Director of Pet Underwriting Managing Agency P.Uma who underwrite the likes of Dogsure / Catsure, Medipet and Paw Paw chats to Refilwe Moloto about how pet insurance works.
Williams says the costs of things like sterilisation and vaccinations are now covered in certain pet insurance packages.
The size of the breed can account for higher costs rather than differing breeds.
She says it is not statistically accurate that some breeds end up with higher veterinary bills than others.
Like with human health insurance, the key is to purchase insurance cover for your pets when they are puppies rather than later on as preexisting conditions will be excluded from cover.
If you insure your puppy they will be covered for life.Chanelle Williams, Operational Director - Pet Underwriting Managing Agency P.Uma
Listen to Chanelle Williamns' advice in the audio below:
Source : Pexels.com
