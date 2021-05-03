Did Mayor Dan Plato aid and abet money laundering, asks Brett Herron?





The mayor has dismissed allegations against him but the GOOD Party claims he is part of a conspiracy to misappropriate and launder City of Cape Town Covid relief monies to create a political slush fund.

In a statement issued April 30, GOOD Party's Secretary General, Brett Herron says he has written to Alderman Dan Plato, to request urgent clarity about the allegations.

GOOD Party's Secretary General Brett Herron, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations against mayor Dan Plato, that Covid relief funding is being used in a political slush fund.

Herron says he had been receiving information on the alleged scheme for weeks but waited until he was able to verify the claims last week on Thursday before going public.

The scheme was initiated when the mayor asked councillors in the City of Cape Town to identify organisations to receive food relief funding. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

That request from the mayor to councillors is an unlawful act in itself says Herron. councillors may not identify organisations to receive funding.

In fact, he says, there is a supply chain process in place to select organisations that receive grants and funding.

Politicians are not meant to be involved in that process. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

He explains that one organisation selected by the mayor was a church in Table View that was however not compliant meaning the City of Cape Town would not be able to transfer funds to it.

So funds were transferred to a middle man or organisation in Atlantis, and that organisation then took a small fee, and then transferred the funds onto this church that was not meant to receive this funding. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

Herron says this alleged scheme was exposed because the Atlantis 'middle man' organisation involved was already under investigation by the Hawks for Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud.

It was accused of adding names to a list of TERS claimants of people who did not work for the organisation, he says.

36 names were added to their TERS application. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

The worrying part is there are 116 wards in the City of Cape Town and this was stumbled upon by accident so we have no idea of the extent of the fraud. In this case, it was relatively small, R150,000. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

There is an investigation underway despite Mayor Plato flatly denying this is the case, adds Herron.

The City has been asked to provide a statement and a City official has already provided a statement to the Hawks. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

A member of that organisation was arrested on charges of TERS UIF fraud, confirms Herron.

That is how the Hawks came across this scheme which is basically money laundering. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

Listen to the interview in the audio below: