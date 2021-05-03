[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control





(This article has been updated Monday at 12.14) The City of Cape Town reports that aerial support has been stood down late Monday morning. Only 6 fire appliances are on scene and the fire is under control.

A fire broke out early on Monday morning on the mountain above the town.

The Green Group Simons Town reports that Oryx helicopters are en route.

A resident who is currently on Redhill says as of 8am the fire had not yet been contained although it has allegedly been surrounded.

Simon's Town resident and Green Group coordinator Luana Pasanisi says the fire appears to have started at the waterfall on Admiral's Kloof and has spread up the mountain to Redhill.

This is a developing story.

Images from Green Group Simons Town.