'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated'





Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College, and looks at why these upcoming municipal elections are so crucial for the Democratic Alliance (DA), as the party's internal mayoral race intensifies, and allegations of corruption emerge.

The DA is very similar to other parties in South Africa. They don't seem to be able to manage themselves quite well. Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

However, he says, the history of the DA shows it is able to govern the institutions where it is in power effectively.

The DA seems to manage the institutions where it governs somewhat better than most other political parties. So there seems to be kind of a mixture here. Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

He says with the recent announcement that the local government election date will take place in October 2021, there are many parties wanting to set agendas, and allegations of corruption may be proved to be true or not, in a country where corruption is rife.

We should also realise that it is a time now when parties contesting for power want to find things that can allege [about opposing parties]. Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

He says these allegations may be true but may also be an attempt to score political points with the electorate.

RELATED: Did Mayor Dan Plato aid and abet money laundering, asks Brett Herron?

Allegations are allegations, and it is important to make them especially if there is evidence to support them. Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation - Hugenote College

Allegations must always be thoroughly investigated, he adds.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: