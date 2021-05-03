First batch of Pfizer jabs arrive - SA will get 4.5 million doses by end of June
The consignment of over 325,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses is being stored at a central warehouse and samples will be sent to the National Control Laboratory for quality assurance.
The batch of vaccines will then be distributed to the provinces as soon as it gets the green light.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered once the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study is concluded.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will get weekly deliveries of 325,260 Pfizer vaccine doses during the month of May.
By the end of the month, South Africa will have received 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
At the end of May, the vaccine supply will increase to an average of approximately 636,480 doses weekly, which will see South Africa accumulating 4.5 million doses by the end of June.
#COVID19 | The first batch of Pfizer vaccines— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 3, 2021
landed early this morning at OR Tambo International Airport. #WeAreVaccination #StaySafe #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Xv8Y191OPv
The first batch of Pfizer vaccines— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 3, 2021
have landed at OR Tambo International Airport. pic.twitter.com/eOlrWWBkfl
Meanwhile, the Johnson & Johnson doses that are being manufactured at the Aspen factory in Gqeberha will be ready from mid-May.
The J&J vaccine manufacturers say this is due to a protracted safety verification process with international regulatory authorities.
As of Sunday 2 May, South Africa has recorded a total of 1,584,064 Covid-19 cases, with 1,507,778 total recoveries and 54, 417 cumulative deaths.
The Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 95%.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159416333_lisbon-portugal-november-22-2020-syringe-and-pfizer-logo-on-the-background-coronavirus-covid-19-vacc.html?vti=mt2irq8qe9ho2t75o0-1-5
