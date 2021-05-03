'We will not give up' - NSPCA to appeal after Modise acquitted of animal cruelty





On Friday, the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court dismissed all charges against Modise in a case brought by AfriForum's private prosecuting unit on behalf of the NSPCA.

Modise was facing six counts of animal cruelty relating to neglected livestock on her North West farm back in 2014.

Her advocate Dali Mpofu argued that the man who had been appointed to look after the animals on the farm was to blame.

The former caretaker Tebogo Mokaedi says he eventually left the farm because he hadn't been paid for several weeks, reports News24 journalist Alex Mitchley.

It's alleged that Mokaedi was being paid R30 per day and hadn't been paid in weeks.

However, his employment was arranged by a third party and Modise never met him, hired him, or paid him directly.

Ultimately, the court found that Modise could not be held responsible for what happened on the farm.

In a Facebook post, the NSPCA said the judgment was "a complete travesty of justice for the animals that suffered and died a horrendous death".

The court found, exactly as per Mpofu's arguments, that the person liable and responsible for the crime is Tebogo... The court said that he should charged. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

They [Modise's defence] essentially said that this caretaker that was hired by a third party, if you will, is to blame because he was the one that confined the animals and eventually left the farm. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

On his version, he said he had left the farm because he had not been paid and he did not have food. He was hungry and had to go home. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

It was more than 50 pigs that were found dead. There were carcasses all over and almost 200 animals that had to be euthanised. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

Her defence... never disputed the fact that there were emaciated animals and animals that were dead due to starvation and dehydration. That was never disputed.... she was saying she had no liability. Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24

