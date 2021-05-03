'We will not give up' - NSPCA to appeal after Modise acquitted of animal cruelty
On Friday, the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court dismissed all charges against Modise in a case brought by AfriForum's private prosecuting unit on behalf of the NSPCA.
Modise was facing six counts of animal cruelty relating to neglected livestock on her North West farm back in 2014.
Her advocate Dali Mpofu argued that the man who had been appointed to look after the animals on the farm was to blame.
RELATED: Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise
The former caretaker Tebogo Mokaedi says he eventually left the farm because he hadn't been paid for several weeks, reports News24 journalist Alex Mitchley.
It's alleged that Mokaedi was being paid R30 per day and hadn't been paid in weeks.
However, his employment was arranged by a third party and Modise never met him, hired him, or paid him directly.
RELATED: Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges
Ultimately, the court found that Modise could not be held responsible for what happened on the farm.
In a Facebook post, the NSPCA said the judgment was "a complete travesty of justice for the animals that suffered and died a horrendous death".
The court found, exactly as per Mpofu's arguments, that the person liable and responsible for the crime is Tebogo... The court said that he should charged.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
They [Modise's defence] essentially said that this caretaker that was hired by a third party, if you will, is to blame because he was the one that confined the animals and eventually left the farm.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
On his version, he said he had left the farm because he had not been paid and he did not have food. He was hungry and had to go home.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
It was more than 50 pigs that were found dead. There were carcasses all over and almost 200 animals that had to be euthanised.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
Her defence... never disputed the fact that there were emaciated animals and animals that were dead due to starvation and dehydration. That was never disputed.... she was saying she had no liability.Alex Mitchley, Journalist - News24
Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow
Organised crime is expanding in the Mother City, says security expert Peter Gastrow.Read More
First batch of Pfizer jabs arrive - SA will get 4.5 million doses by end of June
The first batch of Pfizer vaccines landed at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning.Read More
[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control
The Oryx helicopters helped get the fire under control.Read More
SA media's lazy reportage on LGBTIQ+ stories feeds into hate: Matuba Mahlatjie
Journalist and broadcaster Matuba Mahlatjie says most mainstream newsrooms have failed in their reporting on LGBTIQ+ issues.Read More
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.Read More
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack
Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals".Read More
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons
The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support for paintballing baboons.Read More
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking
City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water.Read More
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.Read More
Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise
The NSPCA has expressed 'extreme' disappointment and instructed its Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment.Read More