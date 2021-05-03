Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow





Gastrow is a senior asdvisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime.

He's recently penned a report titled, “Lifting the Veil on Extortion in Cape Town”, unpacking the surge in extortion rackets across the city.

Gastrow says the criminal economy is particularly rife in poorer township communities such as Khayelitsha, where threats, intimidation and violence are common practice.

He's welcomed the arrest of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who's been linked to the spread of protection gangs in Cape Town.

Gastrow tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit that cases linked to organised crime are complicated to investigate and difficult to bring to court.

The arrests that have been made in recent weeks, including that of Modack, are really a significant boost on the confidence in the ability of police to investigate properly. Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime

I think we underestimate the expansion of illicit trade and criminal activities which are increasingly capturing markets of contraband issues that are then passed on and sold. Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime

The illicit economy is growing in Cape Town and it's our responsibility to... try and highlight that and do something about it. Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime

The problem with these types of criminal activities where gangs are involved... there is a fear that if you were to report this or be vocal about this, somehow they get back at you. The result of this, particularly when it comes to extortion, is that people remain quiet. Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime

People are scared or nervous to report this because there is... an image of these gangs and organised crime groups being nasty people... we have to break through that... that's the big challenge. Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime

