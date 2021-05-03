Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow
Gastrow is a senior asdvisor at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime.
He's recently penned a report titled, “Lifting the Veil on Extortion in Cape Town”, unpacking the surge in extortion rackets across the city.
Gastrow says the criminal economy is particularly rife in poorer township communities such as Khayelitsha, where threats, intimidation and violence are common practice.
He's welcomed the arrest of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, who's been linked to the spread of protection gangs in Cape Town.
Gastrow tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit that cases linked to organised crime are complicated to investigate and difficult to bring to court.
The arrests that have been made in recent weeks, including that of Modack, are really a significant boost on the confidence in the ability of police to investigate properly.Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime
I think we underestimate the expansion of illicit trade and criminal activities which are increasingly capturing markets of contraband issues that are then passed on and sold.Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime
The illicit economy is growing in Cape Town and it's our responsibility to... try and highlight that and do something about it.Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime
The problem with these types of criminal activities where gangs are involved... there is a fear that if you were to report this or be vocal about this, somehow they get back at you. The result of this, particularly when it comes to extortion, is that people remain quiet.Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime
People are scared or nervous to report this because there is... an image of these gangs and organised crime groups being nasty people... we have to break through that... that's the big challenge.Peter Gastrow, Senior Advisor - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime
Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marsipanes/marsipanes1608/marsipanes160800331/64439649-bullets-and-pistol-glock-40.jpg
More from Local
'We will not give up' - NSPCA to appeal after Modise acquitted of animal cruelty
The NSPCA says it has instructed AfriForum to appeal the acquittal of National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on charges of animal cruelty.Read More
First batch of Pfizer jabs arrive - SA will get 4.5 million doses by end of June
The first batch of Pfizer vaccines landed at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning.Read More
[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control
The Oryx helicopters helped get the fire under control.Read More
SA media's lazy reportage on LGBTIQ+ stories feeds into hate: Matuba Mahlatjie
Journalist and broadcaster Matuba Mahlatjie says most mainstream newsrooms have failed in their reporting on LGBTIQ+ issues.Read More
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA
Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.Read More
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack
Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals".Read More
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons
The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support for paintballing baboons.Read More
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking
City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water.Read More
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.Read More
Court dismisses charges of animal cruelty against Speaker Thandi Modise
The NSPCA has expressed 'extreme' disappointment and instructed its Afriforum legal team to appeal the judgment.Read More