'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak

This week Lester chats to Alan Boesak. a reverend in the Dutch Reformed Church, an anti-apartheid stalwart, a professor of theology, a former politician, a two-time premier candidate, author, and more.

He has recently has started appearing on the public platform again but tells Lester that being asked to speak at memorials and funeral services for many who have died from Covid-19 has taken its toll.

When it comes to the checkered history of politics in the Western Cape, Boesak reflects on the fact that in 1994, the National Party remained the largest party in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape has been at the very heart of the fight against apartheid. Rev Alan Boesak

He says protest action in the province never stopped, from as early as the 1960s, and certainly continued with the launch of the United Democratic Front in 1983.

Yet, the electorate of the province voted for the National Party in the first democratic election.

That is a question that still needs to be answered. Rev Alan Boesak

The ANC in 1994 did not lose the election [in the Western Cape]. The ANC in 1994 did not want to win the election [in the Western Cape]. That is the sum of it, and I hope there will come a time when we in this country, will be mature enough and honest enough and open enough to talk about what really happened in 1994 and after that. Rev Alan Boesak

One of the consequences of what happened in 1994 in April, the ANC then turned around and called the so-called coloured people sell-outs who invested themselves in FW De Klerk and the National Party out of racism, rather than yo choose the party that fought for our liberation for so long and which so many of them had voted for. Rev Alan Boesak

Even now he argues the ANC leadership has not helped to win the province.

It is the kind of leadership the ANC has consistently chosen to push to the front in the last 25 years, that is to blame. Rev Alan Boesak

He says the ANC has broken with its past ideals and has put in place policies that have alienated the people of the Western Cape.

