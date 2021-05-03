Pfizer jab will most likely be limited to major cities, says Prof Barry Schoub





Prof Schoub, the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, says the Pfizer jab has to be kept in ultracold storage facilities which are mostly available in major urban centres.

South Africa received its first batch of 325,260 Pfizer vaccine doses which are being stored at a central warehouse while samples are tested for quality assurance.

Pfizer's double-dose vaccine needs to stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. The vaccines must be used within two weeks if they are stored without specialized freezers, Schoub explains.

Because of these storage needs, the rollout of the Pfizer jab will be limited to areas where ultracold storage is available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be more widely available in semi-urban and rural areas across the country.

Pfizer has got much stricter storage restrictions... Ultra-low freezers are only available in the major centres. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Pfizer is really going to be more or less limited to the major urban centres. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

We've got adequate vaccine supplies, not the big question of course is rolling it all out. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

I think it marks the fact that we really do have a good supply of vaccines. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

The Johnson & Johnson tranche of 1.1 million is also due to come very soon. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

