Minister Dlodlo visits Khayelitsha and Groote Schuur vaccination sites





On Monday, Minister Dlodlo visited Khayelitsha and Groote Schuur hospital to check if the vaccine centres are prepared for the next phase of the vaccination programme.

Dlodlo was deployed to the province in her capacity as a member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on vaccines to inspect and monitor the vaccination rollout.

#SAvaccines #COVID19 Healthcare workers at the Groote Schuur site this afternoon. About 75% of healthcare workers have already been vaccinated in the province. KP pic.twitter.com/PhmX1W7pft — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2021

Dlodlo says she's satisfied with what she's seen at the Groote Schuur and Khayelitsha vaccine sites.

The minister was unable to visit Tygerberg due to protest action happening there.

Dlodlo says the State Security Agency has done audits and security checks at vaccine facilities across the country.

The agency has looked out for red flags such as unvetted security companies and facilities without CCTV footage or biometric systems, she adds.

It was to have a look so that I can report back to the IMC on the progress thus far with regards to preparations for rollout and with regards to security measures in place for the storage of vaccines. Ayanda Dlodlo, State Security Minister

There was protest there [at Tygerberg] and the hospital manager advised that we shouldn't come there. Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister

Listen to Minister Dlodlo on The Midday Report: