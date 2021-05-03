Nafiz Modack and two others appear in court over attempted hit on William Booth
Nafiz Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Police Minister Bheki Cele was also in attendance along with heavily armed police officers clad in bulletproof vests.
Modack and his co-accused are facing charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communication Act.
It's believed that they were involved in the attempted assassination of defence attorney William Booth in April last year.
RELATED: Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home
The case has been postponed to Friday 7 May to allow for the State to consolidate all the counts.
The trio is expected to face additional charges, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.
Case not linked to Charl Kinnear murder
The three suspects have not been charged in relation to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear.
Last week, the Hawks issued a statement stating that four people had been arrested in connection with the Kinnear assassination and the attempted murder of Booth.
The Hawks later retracted that statement and issued a new statement that makes no mention of the Kinnear killing.
RELATED: Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing - reports
But according to Brandt, Modack and a police officer will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (4 May) in connection with an incident outside Kinnear's home in 2019.
Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September last year.
"As far as the assassination on Lieutenant Kinnear in September last year, Modack has not been charged for that", Brandt reports.
The NPA is saying that the three accused - Nafiz Modack Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan - are facing charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We understand that these charges relate to the failed hit on defence attorney William Booth.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Today's appearance for Nafiz Modack has simply got to do with that incident in April last year when Booth was attacked.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN.
