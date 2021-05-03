Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management' Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of... 3 May 2021 4:56 PM
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help. 3 May 2021 4:14 PM
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help. 3 May 2021 4:14 PM
View all Local
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It's just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all World
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it's still where the money's at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Steinhoff
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Black Economic Empowerment
BEE
Naspers
Roelof Botha
Koos Bekker
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
markus jooste
book reviews
Jannie Mouton
Michiel le Roux
business book reviews
Hendrik du Toit
Afrikaners
Afrikaner
Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons
Ebbe Dommisse
Douw Steyn

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Ebbe Dommisse, author of “Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons”.

RELATED: How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

The past three decades have seen a remarkable rise of Afrikaners in business.

In light of the government’s comprehensive black economic empowerment programme this has been one of the unexpected features of the South African economy.

Today many of these Afrikaner tycoons are competing internationally.

With Koos Bekker at its helm, media group Naspers began dominating the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and was turned into a global consumer internet group.

Johann Rupert strongly extended Richemont’s share internationally in the upper-end market of luxury goods, while Christo Wiese and Whitey Basson at Pepkor and Shoprite became Africa’s largest clothing and food retailers.

“Fortunes” describes how these and other business leaders, such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit, and a number of commercial farmers, built their empires.

It looks at their life and business philosophies and what makes them such successful entrepreneurs.

Recent years have also seen the sensational collapse of Steinhoff International, the furniture retailer led by Markus Jooste that destroyed some of these fortunes.

While Jooste is the topic of one of the chapters, another looks at the philanthropic projects most of these tycoons are involved in.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.




More from Business Books

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

