Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Ebbe Dommisse, author of “Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons”.
RELATED: How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen
Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:
The past three decades have seen a remarkable rise of Afrikaners in business.
In light of the government’s comprehensive black economic empowerment programme this has been one of the unexpected features of the South African economy.
Today many of these Afrikaner tycoons are competing internationally.
With Koos Bekker at its helm, media group Naspers began dominating the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and was turned into a global consumer internet group.
Johann Rupert strongly extended Richemont’s share internationally in the upper-end market of luxury goods, while Christo Wiese and Whitey Basson at Pepkor and Shoprite became Africa’s largest clothing and food retailers.
“Fortunes” describes how these and other business leaders, such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit, and a number of commercial farmers, built their empires.
It looks at their life and business philosophies and what makes them such successful entrepreneurs.
Recent years have also seen the sensational collapse of Steinhoff International, the furniture retailer led by Markus Jooste that destroyed some of these fortunes.
While Jooste is the topic of one of the chapters, another looks at the philanthropic projects most of these tycoons are involved in.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.
More from Business Books
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More