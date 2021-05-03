SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'





South Africa's government has approved the recommendation to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting and commercial exploitation.

A high-level panel was appointed by the government almost two years ago to look into the hunting, trade and keeping in captivity of lions, elephants, rhino, and leopards.

The panel has now released a 580-page report which calls for the end of lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy revealed on Sunday that government would adopt the recommendations made in the report.

Investigative journalist Don Pinnock has described the announcement as a move that will reposition the country as a global leader in conservation.

He says many wildlife activists and organisations were not expecting the decision.

Pinnock has written an article on the Daily Maverick unpacking Minister Creecy's new deal for South Africa’s wildlife industry.

The report still has a long way to go before it is translated to legislative changes, he explains.

It's not law yet, but it has been passed by the Cabinet... It says that the future of South Africa cannot continue with these kinds of cruelties and the exploitation of animals. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

I think we are in for a new era of environmental management. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

I think the whole NGO sector thought the worst when a high-level panel was appointed to look into the future of lions, elephants, leopards, and rhinos. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

It's startling. I think a lot of people never expected it. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: