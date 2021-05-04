'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'
There are some major developments unfolding when it comes to our digital privacy says Refilwe Moloto.
Cookies are files that leave little crumbs everywhere you go online so that websites can learn more about you and they have been around since 1994.
But now cookies will no longer be allowed on most browsers.
Brendyn Lotz writes for HTXT Africa, and speaks to Refilwe about what we can expect from tech giants like Google and Apple, and whether they will ultimately be to our benefit?
Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), is set to replace third-party advertising cookies early in 2022.
FLoC is designed to get rid of this individual targeting by widening the net. If you’re using FLoC, Chrome will gather your web history and compare it with the habits of others. You’ll then be lumped into a group, or cohort, with thousands of other people like you, explains Lotz, meaning advertisers can then target entire groups of people rather than specific individuals.
Lotz gives a clear explanation between cookies, FLocs, and fingerprinting.
Fingerprinting is a lot more intrusive.Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa
He says platforms like Facebook are fighting back.
Some browsers have said they will not be enabling FLoc and those include Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Brave.
So if you don't want to participate in this experiment, use one of those browsers and they will disable it. All of those browsers also stop cookies.Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa
Brave blocks cookies, trackers, it is fantastic. If you are concerned about privacy I would recommend using Brave browser. it is based off of Google Chrome so all of your Google Chrome sites and extensions will still work....but it gives you an extra level of privacy right out of the gate.Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa
Facebook has asked its users to give it permission to grab the data that it used to be grabbing.Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa
Facebook is calling them 'educational cards' telling you that if you give it some of your data you can get benefits like seeing ads that are more personalised. Because yes, everybody wants to see more advertising, jokes Lotz.
Facebook has added an explanation that these cards will help keep Facebook and Instagram free of charge.
This to me is just a smack in the face. Are you really going to charge is Facebook?Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa
Listen to this clear and insightful explanation in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dohtar/dohtar1409/dohtar140900140/35046280-internet-cookies-concept.jpg
