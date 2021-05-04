'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Vaccine site rollout visit leaves DA with concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - MP and DA shadow minister of health
Today at 08:21
Childless by choice to save the climate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marc Fehr
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA's hero driver
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Coetzee
Today at 10:15
Klawerjas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alistair Izobell - Producer, Writer & Director at ...
Leon Courie - General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged
Today at 10:33
Revix- Crypto Question of the week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 10:45
SA-Poland connection: building bridges through football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
India's Covid Nightmare
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sameer Dossani - Co-founder at Peace Vigil (newsletter)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management' Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of... 3 May 2021 4:56 PM
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help. 3 May 2021 4:14 PM
View all Local
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Business
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy'

4 May 2021 7:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital footprints
cookies
FLoCS
Bravo

Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info.

There are some major developments unfolding when it comes to our digital privacy says Refilwe Moloto.

Cookies are files that leave little crumbs everywhere you go online so that websites can learn more about you and they have been around since 1994.

But now cookies will no longer be allowed on most browsers.

Brendyn Lotz writes for HTXT Africa, and speaks to Refilwe about what we can expect from tech giants like Google and Apple, and whether they will ultimately be to our benefit?

Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), is set to replace third-party advertising cookies early in 2022.

FLoC is designed to get rid of this individual targeting by widening the net. If you’re using FLoC, Chrome will gather your web history and compare it with the habits of others. You’ll then be lumped into a group, or cohort, with thousands of other people like you, explains Lotz, meaning advertisers can then target entire groups of people rather than specific individuals.

Lotz gives a clear explanation between cookies, FLocs, and fingerprinting.

Fingerprinting is a lot more intrusive.

Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa

He says platforms like Facebook are fighting back.

Some browsers have said they will not be enabling FLoc and those include Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Brave.

So if you don't want to participate in this experiment, use one of those browsers and they will disable it. All of those browsers also stop cookies.

Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa

Brave blocks cookies, trackers, it is fantastic. If you are concerned about privacy I would recommend using Brave browser. it is based off of Google Chrome so all of your Google Chrome sites and extensions will still work....but it gives you an extra level of privacy right out of the gate.

Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa

Facebook has asked its users to give it permission to grab the data that it used to be grabbing.

Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa

Facebook is calling them 'educational cards' telling you that if you give it some of your data you can get benefits like seeing ads that are more personalised. Because yes, everybody wants to see more advertising, jokes Lotz.

Facebook has added an explanation that these cards will help keep Facebook and Instagram free of charge.

This to me is just a smack in the face. Are you really going to charge is Facebook?

Brendyn Lotz, Writer - HTXT Africa

Listen to this clear and insightful explanation in the audio below:




4 May 2021 7:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
digital footprints
cookies
FLoCS
Bravo

More from World

1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!'

30 April 2021 2:11 PM

"One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA

29 April 2021 6:54 PM

US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital

29 April 2021 3:16 PM

The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather

29 April 2021 11:50 AM

Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'

29 April 2021 10:47 AM

Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue

29 April 2021 10:14 AM

"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

28 April 2021 6:15 PM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals

28 April 2021 9:54 AM

The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management'

3 May 2021 4:56 PM

Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe

2 May 2021 1:12 PM

Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much

2 May 2021 10:18 AM

Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story

1 May 2021 9:12 AM

Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

29 April 2021 5:38 PM

Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control

Local

Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

Local

Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow

Local

EWN Highlights

India's young fight the pandemic with apps and oxygen

4 May 2021 7:29 AM

Blood Lions campaign urges farmers to stop captive breeding lions

4 May 2021 7:03 AM

More arrests expected in murder of CT top cop Kinnear - Cele

4 May 2021 6:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA