'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:15
Klawerjas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alistair Izobell - Producer, Writer & Director at ...
Leon Courie - General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged
Today at 10:33
Revix- Crypto Question of the week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 10:45
SA-Poland connection: building bridges through football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
India's Covid Nightmare
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sameer Dossani - Co-founder at Peace Vigil (newsletter)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cryptocurrency is going mainstream faster than anyone expected Bitcoin has gone mainstream and you don't want to be left behind. 4 May 2021 9:56 AM
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management' Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of... 3 May 2021 4:56 PM
View all Local
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
View all Africa
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha

4 May 2021 8:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Eskom
tender corruption allegations

It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha

A staggering R178 billion is the amount of money that News24's investigative team says Eskom spent on questionable tenders over a ten-year period.

RELATED: Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about reports that the power supplier has spent R178billion on dodgy tenders in ten years

Are these revelations and allegations helpful or harmful to the efforts by Eskom to turn around a questionable past, asks Refilwe?

It is very helpful that we are having these out in the public domain.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

In January 2020 at then-new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's first public address, he vowed that Eskom would investigate any allegations of corruption or irregularities where there is a reasonable basis of suspicion, Mantshantsha reminds us.

It has been suggested in one of the Eskom reports by a senior Eskom employee that there is no contract in the power utility that is not 'bent' in some way and that even the sugar and coffee contract at MegaWatt Park is probably corrupt, says Refilwe.

Sadly that person that is being quoted there is actually right. For at least 10 years now, a lot of journalists have been showing this up. It is very difficult to find any clean transactions in the workings of Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

While indeed there are some that are clean, it would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, he notes.

Eskom has laid more than 110 criminal cases with the police.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

He says Eskom has made this promise to the people of South Africa and it will investigate any suspicion of wrongdoing and corruption.

That work has been scaled up and that is why you see these many ructions inside and outside Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview with Sikonathi Mantshantsha in the audio below:




4 May 2021 8:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Eskom
tender corruption allegations

More from Politics

'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak

3 May 2021 1:13 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated'

3 May 2021 9:21 AM

Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA

1 May 2021 11:38 AM

Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban engineering programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law

30 April 2021 4:20 PM

It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'

30 April 2021 12:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'

30 April 2021 9:39 AM

"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission's evidence leaders could have pushed Ramaphosa harder - analyst

29 April 2021 6:25 PM

Political commentator Richard Calland says evidence leaders at the state capture commission could have pressed Ramaphosa harder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs

29 April 2021 2:17 PM

DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha

Politics

Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

Local

Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow

Local

EWN Highlights

Montana to bring proof of property purchases to Zondo Inquiry

4 May 2021 10:28 AM

15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

4 May 2021 9:32 AM

Samwu threatens another strike, says Rand Water is negotiating in bad faith

4 May 2021 8:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA