'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha
A staggering R178 billion is the amount of money that News24's investigative team says Eskom spent on questionable tenders over a ten-year period.
RELATED: Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about reports that the power supplier has spent R178billion on dodgy tenders in ten years
Are these revelations and allegations helpful or harmful to the efforts by Eskom to turn around a questionable past, asks Refilwe?
It is very helpful that we are having these out in the public domain.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
In January 2020 at then-new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's first public address, he vowed that Eskom would investigate any allegations of corruption or irregularities where there is a reasonable basis of suspicion, Mantshantsha reminds us.
It has been suggested in one of the Eskom reports by a senior Eskom employee that there is no contract in the power utility that is not 'bent' in some way and that even the sugar and coffee contract at MegaWatt Park is probably corrupt, says Refilwe.
Sadly that person that is being quoted there is actually right. For at least 10 years now, a lot of journalists have been showing this up. It is very difficult to find any clean transactions in the workings of Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom
While indeed there are some that are clean, it would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, he notes.
Eskom has laid more than 110 criminal cases with the police.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He says Eskom has made this promise to the people of South Africa and it will investigate any suspicion of wrongdoing and corruption.
That work has been scaled up and that is why you see these many ructions inside and outside Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the interview with Sikonathi Mantshantsha in the audio below:
Source : Reinart Toerien/EWN
