Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site





Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, says in two op-ed articles on Flux Communications Facebook that the recent fire on Devil’s Peak has raised huge concerns about SANParks management of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

A particular worry for the organisation is the situation in the section of the park in Tokai which is used by a wide range of Capetonians and is also home to the TMNP head office.

Parkscape says that currently, the slopes of upper Tokai are covered in what it describes as a 'heavy fuel load' as a result of the clearing of predominantly Australian species but also pines from the area.

Schmidt talks to Jeremy van Wyk on Capetalk's Afternoon Drive and explains that while Tokai falls under the Table Mountain National Park it is a highly utilised recreational area and so in part, forms a microcosm of the greater macrocosm of the park.

The backstory started with the [pine] plantations and when the park was actually formed, the plantations were supposed to remain as part of the national park. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

However, in the 2005 management plan for the TMNP, she says users discovered for the first time that the pines were going to be cleared as part of the biodiversity project - but there had been no consultation with the community.

There was a massive public outcry when people heard about it because the underlying research that led to the formation of the park spoke about the retention of the plantations because of their recreational value. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

What followed was an intensive period of negotiation over two to three years.

What came out of that was a document called the Tokai/Cecilia Management Framework and that allowed for shaded recreational on a rotational basis. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

Another issue she raises is that when Tokai/Cecilia Management Framework was released, it did not specify which plant species would be planted for shade.

A lot of people assumed that what would happen is that pines would be retained. But we know the Pinus radiata is an invasive species and is on the biodiversity list for removal. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

She says, therefore, that fighting for the pines is not the issue, but rather fighting for shaded recreational areas.

Ideally what you want to see is the replacement of those pines over a period of time with indigenous species, so you create a far more natural environment. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

SANParks stated intention to remove the old oaks that line the entrance to the old Tokai Manor House is also a continuous one and raises heritage issues.

There are many heritage issues involved, and something like oak is not a category 1 invasive alien. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

She says there was a targeting of these trees back in 2006 for removal.

It indicated a clear intent for a kind of purity and a purism...and fortunately, that has stopped and we hope that those oaks are not touched because they are part of a heritage avenue that leads up to the Tokai Manor House. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

The avenue also leads to the Tokai Arboretum which was formed around 1885 when forestry was first born in the area, she explains.

She adds that repeated pleas to make the Arboretum more easily accessible to people especially the disabled with closer parking facilities have been ignored.

The Arboretum itself, which is a national heritage site, is just a sad and sorry shadow of what it used to be. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

What is the way forward?

SANParks needs to engage on all of these issues. We need a public participation process. We need to understand the critical issues and that it is an urban national park.

Listen to the interview with Nicky Schmidt in the audio below: